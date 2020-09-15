BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a major assault on the northern region of Idlib this morning, hitting a number of sites south of the Turkish border crossing.
According to preliminary reports from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force, backed by its reconnaissance aircraft, heavily bombarded the town of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, with some claims of a jihadist military camp destroyed.
No further details have been released at this time.
Tuesday’s attack by the Russian Air Force marks the first time this month that they have launched any airstrikes inside the northwestern region of Syria.
The Russian Air Force typically does not launch airstrikes over northwestern Syria, unless they have information about a militant gathering or a planned attack.
At the same time, the jihadist rebels in southern Idlib were reported to have launched a heavy attack on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the front-lines in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
A source near the scene of the attack said the Syrian Army is now responding to the jihadist strikes with a barrage of artillery and missiles.
