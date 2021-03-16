BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their offensive in central Syria on Tuesday, targeting the whereabouts of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the governorates of Homs, Hama and Al-Raqqa.

Backed by the Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds), the Syrian Arab Army combed through several parts of the Badiya Al-Sham region, in a bid to eliminate the Islamic State’s cells that have wreaked havoc in central Syria for the last two years.

Meanwhile, from the air, the Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a number of strikes on the Islamic State’s positions in Homs and Hama, forcing the terrorist group to disperse from their hideouts and fight in the open against the Syrian Army.

According to reports from central Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched several strikes near the desert town of Al-Sukhnah, which was once an Islamic State stronghold east of the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur).

The Islamic State previously occupied most of the Syrian desert region between Hama, Al-Raqqa, Deir Ezzor and Homs; however, following the entry of the Russian Armed Forces in the Syrian Conflict, the terrorist group suffered significant losses in these areas, which forced to ultimately take refuge in the caves of the Badiya Al-Sham region.

In 2020, the Islamic State spread its operations to the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate, which is one of the last areas that was under their control in central Syria.

The Islamic State has since increased their operations in the Al-Sa’an District of Hama, an area that was previously ISIS-free for nearly two years.

