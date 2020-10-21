BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has launched another round of airstrikes over northwestern Syria this week, as their warplanes heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.

According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force conducted several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, hitting a number of points belonging to the jihadist rebels in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

This latest round of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes just a day after they launched a heavy attack over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

On Tuesday, the Russian Air Force raided the jihadist positions in Jabal Al-Zawiya after their reconnaissance planes observed several vehicles belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham moving towards the front-lines in southern Idlib.

While the Russian Air Force attacked the jihadist defenses on Tuesday, the Turkish military was observed withdrawing from the Morek observation post in northern Hama.

This Turkish military point was the largest of Ankara’s observation posts in the Hama Governorate.

The Turkish military also withdrew from three other points, thus ending their presence in the northern region of the Hama Governorate.

