BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has launched another round of airstrikes over northwestern Syria this week, as their warplanes heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies.
According to a field source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian Air Force conducted several airstrikes over the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, hitting a number of points belonging to the jihadist rebels in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
This latest round of airstrikes by the Russian Air Force comes just a day after they launched a heavy attack over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
On Tuesday, the Russian Air Force raided the jihadist positions in Jabal Al-Zawiya after their reconnaissance planes observed several vehicles belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham moving towards the front-lines in southern Idlib.
While the Russian Air Force attacked the jihadist defenses on Tuesday, the Turkish military was observed withdrawing from the Morek observation post in northern Hama.
This Turkish military point was the largest of Ankara’s observation posts in the Hama Governorate.
The Turkish military also withdrew from three other points, thus ending their presence in the northern region of the Hama Governorate.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.