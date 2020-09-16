BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force resumed its attack over northwestern Syria this week, as their warplanes launched several strikes inside the Idlib Governorate.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Russian Air Force targeted several sites around the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, targeting sites near the administrative capital and Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The Russian airstrikes came shortly after their military leadership concluded a meeting with their Turkish counterparts in the Idlib Governorate.

On Tuesday, the Russian Air Force launched arguably their biggest attack over northwestern Syria since they reached an agreement with their Turkish counterparts in March.

The increased Russian air presence comes at a time of increased tension in Idlib, especially along the southern front-lines, where both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and jihadist rebels have traded attacks in the last 48 hours.