BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed another powerful attack on the northeastern countryside of the Latakia this week, as their warplanes wiped out several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.

According to an army source, the Russian Air Force carried out more than 30 airstrikes between the jihadist strongholds of Jisr Al-Shughour, Kabani, and Al-Sirmaniyeh.

The source said these Russian airstrikes primarily targeted the bases and hideouts of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a terrorist group that is in control of several parts of Latakia, Hama, and Idlib.

At the same time as these Russian strikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big attack on the southern axis of Kabani in a bid to retake the Zuwayqat Mountains.

A source from the 4th Armored Division told Al-Masdar News that their troops were able to secure a small advance, but they have since halted their advance in order to weaken the jihadist defenses with missiles and artillery.

The Kabani axis in northeastern Latakia has proven to be one of the most difficult fronts for the Syrian Army, as the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have concentrated a large portion of their terrorists in this area.

