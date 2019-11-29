BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed another powerful attack on the northeastern countryside of the Latakia this week, as their warplanes wiped out several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels.
According to an army source, the Russian Air Force carried out more than 30 airstrikes between the jihadist strongholds of Jisr Al-Shughour, Kabani, and Al-Sirmaniyeh.
The source said these Russian airstrikes primarily targeted the bases and hideouts of the foreigner-led Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a terrorist group that is in control of several parts of Latakia, Hama, and Idlib.
At the same time as these Russian strikes, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big attack on the southern axis of Kabani in a bid to retake the Zuwayqat Mountains.
A source from the 4th Armored Division told Al-Masdar News that their troops were able to secure a small advance, but they have since halted their advance in order to weaken the jihadist defenses with missiles and artillery.
The Kabani axis in northeastern Latakia has proven to be one of the most difficult fronts for the Syrian Army, as the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have concentrated a large portion of their terrorists in this area.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.