BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has joined the attack in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as their warplanes conducted several strikes over the positions of the Hurras Al-Deen group.

According to a field report from neighboring Latakia, the Russian Air Force conducted a number of strikes over rural Idlib on Sunday, hitting the headquarters of the Hurras Al-Deen jihadist group in the region.

While the Syrian Air Force carried out the bulk of the strikes, the Russian warplanes seemed to have primarily concentrated on the command centers used by the Al-Qaeda-linked group inside rural Idlib.

Sunday’s attack by the Russian Air Force comes just days after they launched arguably their biggest assault across northwestern Syria since March of this year.

This attack also comes at a time of increased tension in the Idlib Governorate, as a recent meeting between the Russian and Turkish military leadership ended with disagreements on a number of topics.