BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has joined the attack in the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as their warplanes conducted several strikes over the positions of the Hurras Al-Deen group.
According to a field report from neighboring Latakia, the Russian Air Force conducted a number of strikes over rural Idlib on Sunday, hitting the headquarters of the Hurras Al-Deen jihadist group in the region.
While the Syrian Air Force carried out the bulk of the strikes, the Russian warplanes seemed to have primarily concentrated on the command centers used by the Al-Qaeda-linked group inside rural Idlib.
Sunday’s attack by the Russian Air Force comes just days after they launched arguably their biggest assault across northwestern Syria since March of this year.
This attack also comes at a time of increased tension in the Idlib Governorate, as a recent meeting between the Russian and Turkish military leadership ended with disagreements on a number of topics.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.