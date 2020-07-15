BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – A group of Russian fighters intercepted American and Norwegian reconnaissance aircraft (R3S Orion) over the Black Sea and the Barents Sea this week.
This interception took place on Tuesday, when Russian combat aircraft launched over the Barents and the Black Sea intercepted air targets moving towards the borders of the Russian Federation.
In the footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense (with commentary), Russian fighters appear to be intercepting the reconnaissance plane RC-135, the R-8A reconnaissance aircraft and the U.S. Air Force MQ-9A drone over the Black Sea.
According to Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian fighters have intercepted American planes over the Black Sea, and the Norwegian R-3C Orion plane over the Barents Sea.
The Russian Ministry of Defense pointed out that “Russian fighters accompanied the reconnaissance planes and the droning plane from a safe distance,” stressing that “it was not allowed to penetrate the borders of the Russian state,” while adding that the flight was carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
