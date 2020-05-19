BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – Russian warplanes were spotted above the Idlib countryside on Tuesday amid increased tensions between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and militant forces in the governorate.
According to reports from the Idlib Governorate, the Russian warplanes were spotted conducting low-altitude flights over the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The Russian flights were conducted shortly after the jihadist rebels fired several artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions along the front-lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya.
Since the start of the March 5th Moscow Agreement, the Russian Air Force has refrained from launching any airstrikes against the militants in Syria.
However, given the growing tensions in northwestern Syria, the Russian aerial presence over the Idlib, Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia governorates is expected to intensify, especially in the Jabal Al-Zawiya and Al-Ghaab Plain regions.
At the same time, the Syrian Air Force’s reconnaissance flights over Idlib have also intensified, with the jihadist rebels repeatedly attempting to shoot down these aircraft.
The jihadist rebels have reported shooting down at least two Syrian reconnaissance drones in the last week.
