BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – Russian jets and reconnaissance planes are currently flying at low and medium altitudes over the Idlib and Latakia governorates, as the situation in northwestern Syria remains tense following the attack on the Russian patrol.

According to reports from northwestern Syria, Russian jets and reconnaissance aircraft are concentrated on the western region of Idlib, which is located near the administrative border of Latakia.

This region is incredibly important for the Russian Air Force because it is controlled by hardline groups like Hurras Al-Deen, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

However, Tuesday’s attack on the Russian military patrol, which wounded two soldiers, was reportedly claimed by Kata’eb Khatab Al-Shishani.

The aforementioned jihadist group claimed the attack earlier this month that targeted the Turkish military patrol along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4 Highway).

In response to the attack, the Russian Air Force destroyed an underground drone factory that reportedly belonged to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, which is an ally of Kata’eb Khatab Al-Shishani.