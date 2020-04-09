BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Russian warplanes reportedly took off from the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia on Thursday after the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Syria.
According to reports from the Homs Governorate, Russian warplanes took part in the air operation against the Islamic State forces that were launching attacks on the government positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah and Badiya Al-Sham regions on Thursday.
Despite their entry into the battle, it is still not clear if the Russian Air Force was actually carrying out strikes on the Islamic State positions or providing reconnaissance information to their Syrian counterparts that are currently bombarding the terrorist group.
The Islamic State has taken advantage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to launch several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army forces in eastern Syria.
In response, the Syrian Army has increased their presence in eastern Syria so that they can prevent the Islamic State from seizing any territory.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.