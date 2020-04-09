BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – Russian warplanes reportedly took off from the Hmeimim Airbase in southwestern Latakia on Thursday after the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) carried out attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in eastern Syria.

According to reports from the Homs Governorate, Russian warplanes took part in the air operation against the Islamic State forces that were launching attacks on the government positions in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah and Badiya Al-Sham regions on Thursday.

Despite their entry into the battle, it is still not clear if the Russian Air Force was actually carrying out strikes on the Islamic State positions or providing reconnaissance information to their Syrian counterparts that are currently bombarding the terrorist group.

The Islamic State has taken advantage of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to launch several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army forces in eastern Syria.

In response, the Syrian Army has increased their presence in eastern Syria so that they can prevent the Islamic State from seizing any territory.

Advertisements