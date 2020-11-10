BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a new attack over the northwestern region of Syria on Tuesday, targeting the jihadist bases in the southern countryside of Idlib.

According to reports from the Idlib Governorate this afternoon, the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted reconnaissance flights over the Jabal Al-Zawiya region to identify and confirm the jihadist targets.

Following the reconnaissance flights, the Russian Aerospace Forces bombarded the jihadist bases and hideouts, scoring direct hits on these sites in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

This latest attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces comes just days after the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out powerful strikes on Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s (HTS) bases and hideouts in Jabal Al-Zawiya.

Prior to that attack, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out devastating strikes on a Faylaq Al-Sham training camp in the northern region of Idlib.

The attack on the Faylaq Al-Sham training camp resulted in the death of more than 100 militants and the destruction of this site near the Turkish border.