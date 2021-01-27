BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian government troops began a large-scale counter-terrorist operation in the Badiya Al-Sham region of central Syria, following a number of attacks carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist attack.

According to reports from central Syria, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), with help from the Russian Aerospace Forces, have been combing through a large portion of the Syrian Desert, as they attempt to put an end to the terrorist group’s presence in this vast region.

As pointed out above, the Russian Aerospace Forces have played a major role in this ongoing operation against the Islamic State, as they launch almost hourly attacks across the Badiya Al-Sham region between the Hama, Homs, Al-Sweida and Deir Ezzor governorates of central Syria.

In a video released on Tuesday by the RuVesna.Su YouTube channel, the Russian Aerospace Forces can be seen zeroing in on Islamic State targets in the Badiya Al-Sham region and then destroying them.

Last week, the Russian Armed Forces sent a large number of troops to central Syria as part of their mission to strengthen the security along the International Highway that stretches from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor to the ancient city of Palmyra (Tadmur).

