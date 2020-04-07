Russian air force

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – A number of Russian warplanes were spotted on Tuesday conducting low-altitude flights over several parts of northwestern Syria.

According to a field source, the Russian warplanes conducted flights over the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), northwestern Idlib, northern Aleppo, and northern Al-Raqqa.

The Russian military’s movements were mostly patrols, but some of the aircraft were said to have also monitored the movements of the jihadist rebels in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside of western Idlib.

Similar to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Russian military has taken a keen interest in the movements of the jihadist rebels, as they have refused to withdraw from the M-4 Highway and its surroundings.

The withdrawal of all armed groups from the areas south of the M-4 Highway was established in Moscow on March 5th.

Since then, the militant forces have refused to leave the area, despite the Russian military’s repeated calls for these groups to withdraw immediately.

Should the militants refuse to leave in the coming weeks, there is a good a chance the Syrian Army and Russian military will resume their field operations inside Idlib.

The low altitude flights have no use for recon purposes as Russia has satellites and high defintion camera systems for aircraft. The real purpose is to send a message that the jihadis won't understand, and ithis message is : "look, our jets are here and we can trample you under foot if you don't pull out!"… Note that such kind of messages also ended with French pilots killed in Africa : byoverflying armoured colums of "rebels", it also happened that all started to dump AK magazines vertically and the jet went through a bullets-hay… Therefore, after such kind of welcome, the French pilots stopped to overfly at low altitude and used their bombs instead…

2020-04-07 21:04