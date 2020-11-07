BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched new raids over the northwestern region of Syria this weekend, targeting a number of sites along the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to a report from northwestern Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces bombed the positions of the Turkish-backed militants in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, resulting in a powerful explosion near the line of contact.

The report said the Russian Aerospace Forces utilized reconnaissance drones to identify the positions of the militant groups before they launched these heavy strikes on the latter’s positions on Saturday.

These latest airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces come just hours after the Turkish-backed militants targeted the Syrian Christian city of Al-Suqaylabiyeh in the western countryside of Hama.

Al-Suqaylabiyeh has a large presence of Russian military personnel, who have been deployed to the city since they first deployed to Syria in 2015.

The aforementioned Syrian Christian city is also a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stronghold in western Hama, as it served as one of the key areas in defending this governorate.