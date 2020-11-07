BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces launched new raids over the northwestern region of Syria this weekend, targeting a number of sites along the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to a report from northwestern Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces bombed the positions of the Turkish-backed militants in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, resulting in a powerful explosion near the line of contact.
The report said the Russian Aerospace Forces utilized reconnaissance drones to identify the positions of the militant groups before they launched these heavy strikes on the latter’s positions on Saturday.
These latest airstrikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces come just hours after the Turkish-backed militants targeted the Syrian Christian city of Al-Suqaylabiyeh in the western countryside of Hama.
Al-Suqaylabiyeh has a large presence of Russian military personnel, who have been deployed to the city since they first deployed to Syria in 2015.
The aforementioned Syrian Christian city is also a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stronghold in western Hama, as it served as one of the key areas in defending this governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.