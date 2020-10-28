BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces, alongside their Syrian counterparts, launched a powerful attack over central and eastern Syria on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they inflicted heavy damage on the positions of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group.

According to reports, the Russian and Syrian air forces launched heavy strikes on the Badiya Al-Sham region that stretches across several governorates in central and eastern Syria.

The reports said the Russian and Syrian warplanes destroyed Islamic State hideouts and fortifications in this desert region, while killing and wounding several of the terrorist group’s fighters.

The Russian and Syrian air forces are still attacking Islamic State hideouts at this moment, amid a counter-operation by the Syrian Arab Army to clear several areas in the Badiya Al-Sham region.

Earlier this week, the Islamic State launched a powerful attack in the Badiya Al-Sham region, which targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s military posts in this desert area.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have already launched a number of strikes over northwestern Syria this week; however, it appears that they are now shifting their attention to the central and eastern regions of the country.