BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video clip of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet intercepting U.S. military spy plane over the international waters of the Black Sea.

The footage shows the U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, the strategic reconnaissance plane RC-135 and the U.S. Air Force KS-135 refueling plane being intercepted by the Russian Su-30 aircraft over the Black Sea waters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced earlier that the Air Defense Forces had detected at the appropriate time U.S. spy planes as they approached Russian territorial waters, and the Su-30 fighter of the Russian Black Sea Fleet intercepted and escorted them outside the region.

Source: RIA Novosti, RT

