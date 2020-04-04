BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The ventilators given to the U.S. by the Russian government this week were manufactured by a Russian company that is currently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis tweeted on Friday.

“The ventilators provided by Russia, as it happens, were manufactured by a subsidiary of a company that is currently under U.S. sanctions,” the tweeted began.

“Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies is a holding company with the Russian state-owned Rostec group,” she added.

Earlier this week, a Russian military plane carrying medical aid for the U.S. arrived at New York City’s JFK airport, as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia also sent medical personnel and equipment to Italy last week.

