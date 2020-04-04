BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The ventilators given to the U.S. by the Russian government this week were manufactured by a Russian company that is currently sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury, Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis tweeted on Friday.
“The ventilators provided by Russia, as it happens, were manufactured by a subsidiary of a company that is currently under U.S. sanctions,” the tweeted began.
“Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies is a holding company with the Russian state-owned Rostec group,” she added.
Earlier this week, a Russian military plane carrying medical aid for the U.S. arrived at New York City’s JFK airport, as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia also sent medical personnel and equipment to Italy last week.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.