Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Mark Milley and Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria, the JCS press service said.
“The two military leaders exchanged their views on issues of mutual concern in Syria,” the JCS said in a statement. “The two leaders have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation secret.”
The Russian Defense Ministry issued a similar statement earlier in the day, providing no details as well.
Gerasimov’s previous telephone contact with the newly appointed US official took place on October 2, several days after Milley had taken over as the US top military officer, succeeding US Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford.
The two, according Hayley Sims, a spokeswoman for the Joint Staff, exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and agreed that regular contact were important to promote transparency and avoid mistakes.
Source: TASS
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.