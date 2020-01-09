BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Russian military agreed with their American counterparts to open the Salihiyah crossing in the Deir Ezzor Governorate this week, the head of the Syrian Committee for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, Abdullah Shalaysh, told reporters on Thursday.
“On the other side, there are many families who were unable to come here. They fled because of the war and were unable to return due to the destruction of the infrastructure. Everything has now been restored, but they are being banned under pretexts that do not exist,” Shalaysh said, pointing out that the reopening of the Salihiyah Crossing will help fix this issue.
According to the Russian military, the local authorities are ready to rebuild Deir Ezzor city on their own.
The head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation, Sergei Gamorin, said dozens of residents of Deir Ezzor have been unable to return to their homes because of the destruction in the city.
He said in an interview with reporters: “They want to go back to their homes, repair, raise children, and work in agriculture. Opening this humanitarian corridor will solve all these problems and people will return to a peaceful life.”
