BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the shortening of the path of the Russian-Turkish joint patrols in Idlib due to the provocations by militant groups along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).
“The path of the joint patrol lines has been reduced due to the provocations planned by criminal groups, and the terrorists have tried to use civilians as human shields, including women and children,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said on Sunday.
The statement continued: “To prevent these incidents, which could kill the local population, a decision was taken by the Russian-Turkish Joint Center on reducing the route of the joint patrol line.”
The Russian Ministry of Defense affirmed in a statement that Turkey was given additional time to liquidate the terrorists and provide safe conditions for patrolling the Aleppo-Lattakia (M-4) road. Turkish on the M-4 line. ”
This, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced, earlier, the signing of the text of the cease-fire agreement in the Syrian province of Idlib, with the Russian delegation.
