BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian-Turkish military meeting has ended with both sides mutually departing with no agreement, a source from the Syrian Armed Forces informed Al-Masdar News.

READ ALSO: Russian and Turkish Troops Meet at Syrian Border – Video

According to the source, the Russian and Turkish armed forces discussed the possibility of Ankara using Syrian airspace; however, the proposition was ruled out by Moscow, despite Turkey’s demands.

Furthermore, the Russian and Turkish armed forces could not reach an agreement regarding a new demilitarized zone, as Ankara demands the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) withdraw from all of the areas they captured this year.

With no agreement in place, the Syrian Arab Army will resume their offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, which was paused on Thursday because of this meeting.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Turkish-backed Idlib offensive backfires as Syrian Army seizes large part of Jabal Al-Zawiya

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

5
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Tartus 69HaytonIgor Bundy Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
igybundy
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
igybundy
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

time to fumigate…

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 21:45
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Muchas veces el ejercito Sirio a detenido las ofensivas a pedido de Turquía y Rusia siempre complace, la tristeza de perder Saraqib y otros pueblos circundantes es la muestra de que los terroristas con apoyo de Turquía nunca respetan el alto al fuego.
Basta de complacer a Erdogan, Rusia está en obligación moral de ayudar a retomar Saraqib.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 03:42
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It looks good indicator, let us see what happen in Syria.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-27 22:26
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Latest : Russian delegation ordered out of Turkey. Must leave immediately. That is not good news, not good at all.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 03:12
Tartus 69
Guest
Tartus 69
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

More for safety reasons a correct move.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-28 05:51