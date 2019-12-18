Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted a joint patrol mission in Syria’s Aleppo governorate as envisaged by the bilateral memorandum from 22 October 2019, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Tuesday.
“A joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was conducted along the Jarih al-Fawqani-Zor-Mgae route in the Aleppo governorate. Aerial backing for the convoy was ensured by helicopters of the Russian aerospace forces. A Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle was used to monitor the situation along the convoy’s route,” he said.
The Russian military police conducted patrol missions along five routes in the al-Hasakah and Aleppo governorates, and the air taskforce continued aerial patrolling in northeastern Syria.
As many as 50 shelling attacks were staged by militants from the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates during the day.
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.
Source: TASS
