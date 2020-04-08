BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation for the Warring Parties in Syria confirmed on Wednesday that the Russian and Turkish forces conducted their third patrol on a section of the strategic M-4 Highway in Idlib.

A statement issued by the Russian Center said: “Today, the third joint patrol between Russia and Turkey was conducted on the M-4 highway that links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia via Idlib Governorate, and two BTR-80 armored vehicles and an armored car, ‘Tiger’, participated from the Russian side. Russian drones controlled the patrol track from the air to ensure its protection.”

Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar made a similar announcement, saying that the Russian and Turkish armies have conducted a third joint patrol in Idlib.

“Today, the third joint patrol with the Russian Federation took place in Idlib. These patrols will continue,” Akar was quoted by the Anatolia news agency as saying.

On March 5, negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan began in Moscow over the critical situation in the Idlib Governorate.

This meeting resulted in agreement on a joint document. The two sides affirmed their commitment to the “Astana formula” and announced the implementation of the ceasefire in Idlib, starting at midnight on March 6.

The two sides also agreed to conduct joint patrols on the important M-4 Highway.

Advertisements