BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said that two groups from the Russian and Turkish armies carried out their tenth joint patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in Idlib,
A declaration issued by the center stated: “On May 12, 2020, the tenth joint Russian-Turkish patrol was carried out on the section located in the Idlib area of the M-4 motorway, which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia.”
He added that seven Russian military vehicles participated in this patrol: two ‘Typhoon’ vehicles, two BTR-82A, two armored Tiger vehicles, and an armored vehicle BREM-K. From the air, the patrol was tracked by Russian Air Force and Space Drones.
During the patrol on Tuesday, however, the Russian and Turkish armed forces found themselves under attack by the people in Idlib, as they pelted the vehicles with eggs and strones.
The first Russian-Turkish joint patrol was conducted on the aforementioned motorway, in the de-escalation area in Idlib on March 15, 2020, the second on March 23, the third on April 8, the fourth on April 21, the fifth on April 21, and the sixth on April 28, and the seventh in April 30, the eighth on May 5, and the ninth on May 7.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.