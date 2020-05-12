BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said that two groups from the Russian and Turkish armies carried out their tenth joint patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) in Idlib,

A declaration issued by the center stated: “On May 12, 2020, the tenth joint Russian-Turkish patrol was carried out on the section located in the Idlib area of ​​the M-4 motorway, which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia.”

He added that seven Russian military vehicles participated in this patrol: two ‘Typhoon’ vehicles, two BTR-82A, two armored Tiger vehicles, and an armored vehicle BREM-K. From the air, the patrol was tracked by Russian Air Force and Space Drones.

During the patrol on Tuesday, however, the Russian and Turkish armed forces found themselves under attack by the people in Idlib, as they pelted the vehicles with eggs and strones.

The first Russian-Turkish joint patrol was conducted on the aforementioned motorway, in the de-escalation area in Idlib on March 15, 2020, the second on March 23, the third on April 8, the fourth on April 21, the fifth on April 21, and the sixth on April 28, and the seventh in April 30, the eighth on May 5, and the ninth on May 7.

