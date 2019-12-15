Russian military police continued on Saturday to patrol Syria’s provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry’s Reconciliation Centre in Syria, said.
“Patrols by the Russian military police continued on routes Qamishli -Tel Abu Ras Ain, Ain Issa – Mabruk, Qamishli – Mabruk in Hasakah province, Ajami – Karakozak and Ajami – Bozgekli in Aleppo province”, he said.
Earlier in the month, an improvised explosive device has gone off in front of a Russian police armoured police vehicle near Kobane injuring three servicemen.
Patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on a buffer zone in northern Syria that was agreed in October following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
The document stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militants in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.
Source: Sputnik
