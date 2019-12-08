BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The representative for the Russian Armed Forces in Syria, and the head of the Turkish Armed Forces Coordination Center, General Erhan Ozun, carried out a joint inspection tour along the strategic Hasakah-Aleppo Highway on Saturday, starting at the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa and ending in the town of Tal Tamr.
According to reports, the two parties supervised during the tour the withdrawal of the forces from the Hasakah-Aleppo motorway, and identified the centers of Turkish and Syrian observation points on the road.
The report pointed out that the aim of the joint tour is to consolidate the agreements reached in the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Turkey on October 22.
It is noteworthy to point out that on October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey signed a Memorandum of Understanding of 10 items, on the conduct of joint patrols inside the Syrian territories, east and west of the military operation area, with the exception of the city of Qamishli.
