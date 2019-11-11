The Russian military police and the Turkish border service have started their fourth joint patrol in a new area in Syria’s north, at the border with Turkey, and the route will make around 80 kilometers (49 miles), the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“The fourth joint patrol of the Russian military police and the Turkish border service started on November 11 its operation in a new border region, located 70 kilometers to the west of the Qamishliya settlement,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The patrol will first head westward and then eastward along the border, and the military will cross around 80 kilometers, the ministry added.

Around 50 servicemen, driving armored vehicles, are taking part in the operation, supervised by Russia’s Orlan-10 drone.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on 22 October, a joint memorandum was signed in Russia’s Sochi that stipulated conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria, who were ordered to retreat 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Turkish border.

The 10-point document also lays out a variety of patrol missions that are to be carried out by the Russian military contingent, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal’s implementation.

Source: Sputnik

