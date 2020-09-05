BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The deputy head of the coordination center in the de-escalation zone of Idlib, Yevgeny Polyakov, announced that the Russian and Turkish soldiers had conducted a joint training that simulated repelling attacks by armed groups on military convoys.
He pointed out that the training was aimed at formulating a joint position on emergency situations that may arise during the conduct of joint patrols on the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
Russian and Turkish forces were trained to cooperate and coordinate during their patrols, and to summon support in case the patrol was attacked, including actions during the bombing and the evacuation of personnel and equipment.
It is noteworthy that this training was the second of its kind, as the first training took place in late August.
These joint maneuvers came in response to a number of sabotage attacks carried out by the jihadist rebels in the Idlib Governorate.
The jihadist group, Kataeb Khatab Al-Shishani, claimed responsibility for the last three attacks against the Russian and Turkish armed forces.
The Russian Air Force responded to the attack against their troops by bombing an underground drone factory that belonged to the largest jihadist faction in Idlib.
