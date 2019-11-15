Russian broadcaster Zvezda has published footage of Russian troops securing a former US military base in Syria, near the city of Aleppo.

The video shows Mi-35M helicopters arriving at the airfield and officers from the Russian Military Police arriving at the abandoned military base, Sirrin in Syria– one of the biggest US military outposts in the war-torn country.

There are signs that US forces had to leave the facility in a hurry, leaving food and personal items at the base. Russian troops also discovered barracks and a gym, used by American servicemen.

The base will now become a distribution centre for humanitarian aid, a report suggests.

According to Zvezda, about a hundred military trucks left the base shortly before the footage was captured. The broadcaster also reported numerous blasts, suggesting that the soldiers had destroyed everything they could before withdrawing from the area, now under the control of the Syrian Arab Army.

Source: Sputnik

