BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Russian military policemen have secured a village near Raqqa, formerly controlled by U.S. troops, as Moscow continues to patrol strategic areas along the Turkish-Syrian border.

According to local reports, the Russian military police entered the area after the U.S. troops withdrew from several localities in the Al-Raqqa Governorate as part of American President Donald Trump’s withdrawal announcement earlier this year.

As shown in the video released by Russia Today, the Russian troops can be seen raising their flag over the post that was once controlled by the U.S. Armed Forces.

