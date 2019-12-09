BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have entered the city of Raqqa for the first time during this nearly nine-year-long war, a number of activists in northern Syria reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the Russian Armed Forces entered Raqqa to distribute humanitarian aid to the people in the war-torn city.

The military delivered two thousand food kits to Raqqa residents. Military doctors have also arrived in the city, who are ready to provide assistance to all in need.

“The infrastructure in Raqqa was completely destroyed during the liberation process conducted by the US-led international coalition,” an officer at the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Controversial Parties, Vladimir Varnavsky, told reporters.

“Thousands of civilians became victims of indiscriminate air and artillery attacks,” Varnavsky added. “The city has not yet finished the work of clearing debris and clearing the area, and there is a shortage of clean water, medicine and food.”

ISIS terrorists seized the ancient Syrian city of Raqqa during their northern Syria campaign, forcing 250,000 people to flee from there. In 2014, Raqqa was declared the capital of the Islamic State’s so-called ‘caliphate’.

In October 2017, the Islamic State was defeated in Raqqa after a multi-month operation by the Syrian Democratic Forces with the support of the International Alliance Aviation.

Advertisements