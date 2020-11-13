BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – A representative of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency told reporters that “the Volga Airlines Dnepr A-124, after taking off on the Novosibirsk-Vienna route, made an emergency landing due to engine No. 2 malfunctions.”

He said in a statement carried by the Sputnik News Agency, “During the landing, the plane skidded off the runway. According to initial information, the landing gear and wing were damaged during the landing.”

According to a statement by the administration representative, the airport is closed until 10:30 Moscow Time.

No one was injured in the accident.

A committee was formed to clarify the circumstances and causes of the air event; Representatives of the Federal Air Transport Agency entered the commission.