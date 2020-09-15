BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The program “Military Use” on the Zvezda channel devoted its new episode to the new T-14 Armata tank.

While filming at the training ground in Nizhny Tagil, there was a f “duel” between the T-14 Armata and the T-90M tank, the publication reported.

The T-14 used the supersonic Ataka missile to hit the target, and the T-90M used the 9M119M (Infar) missile and at the time of the tests, rain began to fall, and the target was very difficult to see.

However, both tanks hit targets with the first shot. However, the T-14 did so shortly before the tank.