BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed a big assault on the jihadist groups in the Latakia countryside on Sunday, inflicting heavy losses within the ranks of the latter.

According to a report from the field, the Russian and Syrian air forces heavily targeted the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party, a jihadist group comprised of a large number of foreigners currently fighting inside Syria.

The Russian and Syrian warplanes specifically targeted the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions inside the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia, where these jihadists have carved out a large area of influence between Kabani and the Idlib Governorate.

Of the several airstrikes launched by the Syrian and Russian air forces on Sunday, at least three targeted the headquarters of this foreign jihadit group inside the Jabal Al-Akrad region of the Latakia Governorate.

Prior to the attack, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ reconnaissance planes closely monitored the area to prepare for the powerful strikes that would come about shortly after this observation mission.

According to some sources in Latakia, the Russian and Syrian airstrikes killed more than 25 foreign jihadists, most of whom were from the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham factions.

The Jabal Al-Akrad and Jisr Al-Shughour regions of Syria have been closely monitored by the Russian Aerospace Forces because of its large presence of jihadists, which are from all over the world, including the Caucasus and western China.