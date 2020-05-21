BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian ambassador in Damascus, Alexander Yevimov, stressed that the relations between his country and Syria are stronger today than they were at any time in the past, denying all claims about removing Assad.

Yevimov said in an interview with the newspaper Al-Watan that these relations are “friendly and strategic in nature, and aim to achieve common goals for the benefit of the Russian and Syrian people.”

Yevimov described the rumors and hints currently circulating about the differences in Russian-Syrian relations as having no basis, saying that “those who insist on reading cooperation between Moscow and Damascus in a way of lying and falsifying facts are carrying out a process of media sabotage only.”

The Russian ambassador used the phrase “let the dogs bark and the convoy is walking” in describing the promoters of these rumors, and stressed that “these attempts will fail if we do not say that they have failed, and will not be allowed even to approach the intended results.”

Yevimov explained that “the anti-Syrian and Russian players, after failing to achieve their destructive goals in a military manner, are trying to exert political pressure on Damascus and strangle it with unprecedented economic sanctions” and said that these “are still empty hands until now, and they use all possible means, including their pathetic attempts to find There are “imperfections” that are not found in the relations between Russia and Syria in order to separate the two countries.

Late last month, rumors were spread about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s alleged dissatisfaction with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Al-Assad.

However, not much long after these rumors were spread, several Russian and Syrian officials have since denied any friction between their governments.

