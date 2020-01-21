The joint Russian-Syrian military exercise on defending international maritime economic facilities was held in the port of Tartus.

“Over 2,000 servicemen, seven surface ships and boats took part in the exercise,” commander of the joint drills Alexander Yuldashev told reporters.

The military exercise was held on January 18-20. Syrian Navy ships practiced locating mines on the approaches to Tartus, while Pantsir-S missile systems protected the airspace around the port.

The Russian-Syrian unit of underwater forces successfully neutralized an ‘enemy’ underwater sabotage group.

The Russian Navy base is stationed in the Syrian port of Tartus. The agreement on the base was signed by Moscow and Damascus in 2017. It will expire in 49 years.

Source: TASS

