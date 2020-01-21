The joint Russian-Syrian military exercise on defending international maritime economic facilities was held in the port of Tartus.
“Over 2,000 servicemen, seven surface ships and boats took part in the exercise,” commander of the joint drills Alexander Yuldashev told reporters.
The military exercise was held on January 18-20. Syrian Navy ships practiced locating mines on the approaches to Tartus, while Pantsir-S missile systems protected the airspace around the port.
The Russian-Syrian unit of underwater forces successfully neutralized an ‘enemy’ underwater sabotage group.
The Russian Navy base is stationed in the Syrian port of Tartus. The agreement on the base was signed by Moscow and Damascus in 2017. It will expire in 49 years.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.