BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have increased their aerial presence in central Syria this week, as their warplanes have launched dozens of airstrikes on the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions inside the Hama, Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates.

According to several reports from the field, the airstrikes were led by the Russian Air Force, who unleashed over 30 strikes on the terrorist positions in the past 72 hours.

The majority of the Russian and Syrian airstrikes were concentrated on the Al-Sa’an District of Hama, which is where the Islamic State has been trying to carve out a permanent presence since the start of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The large-scale attack also coincides with the recent Islamic State assault on the forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Liwaa Al-Quds (Palestinian paramilitary) in this rural part of the Hama Governorate.

ISIS continues to launch powerful attacks in eastern Hama in what appears to be a major shift in terrorist activities from the Deir Ezzor-Homs border.

Previously, ISIS wreaked havoc across the eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor countrysides; however, since the large-scale Russian and Syrian bombings this past Summer, the terrorist group has shifted their operations to central Syria in order to resume their attacks against the government.