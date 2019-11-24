BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several airstrikes over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday.

According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Russian and Syrian air forces carried out several strikes near the main battle front in the southeastern part of Idlib.

These airstrikes reportedly paved the way for the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) to advance at the town of Musharifah Al-Shmaliyah.

A source near the battlefront told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army captured the town after the main defensive line for the jihadist rebels collapsed on Sunday morning.

The source continued that the Russian and Syrian air forces are still striking the southeastern part of Idlib, as the SAA continues their attack against the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

