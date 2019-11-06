BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Syrian and Russian air forces are active on the land strip between the countrysides of Latakia, Hama and Idlib, treating this area as a dangerous logistical triangle that stretches across its ribs connected to the Turkish border.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party are the most dominant terrorist groups in these areas, along with other less influential militants such as Ansar al-Tawhid and the Turkmen Division and the Turkish Gray Wolves.

The Russian and Syrian air forces have carried out several strikes in recent days over the key town of Kabani, inflicting heavy damage on the terrorist defenses.

In a video captured by the Sputnik News Agency’ Arabic-language channel, the Syrian and Russian air forces can be seen hitting several jihadist sites in the Latakia, Idlib, and Hama countrysides.