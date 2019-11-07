BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces continued their attacks on the jihadist stronghold of Kabani in northeastern Latakia today.
Led by their attack choppers, both the Russian and Syrian air forces repeatedly struck the jihadist rebel positions around Kabani, causing a number of explosions that could be heard throughout the area.
According to a military source in the area, the Russian Air Force is leading the attack on Kabani, as they rely on intelligence reports to target the jihadist bases and tunnels in and around the town.
The jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham are currently in control of Kabani; they have repeatedly repelled the Syrian Army’s attacks on the town, despite being outnumbered and outgunned.
Holding onto Kabani is incredibly important to the jihadist rebels because if the Syrian Army were to take hold of the town, the militants in Jisr Al-Shughour and the northern part of the Al-Ghaab Plain would be at the mercy of the government troops.
