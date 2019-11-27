BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have been busy over the skies of northwestern Syria today, as their jets and helicopters have targeted several sites belonging to the jihadist rebels in the Latakia, Hama, and Idlib governorates.
According to a military report from the Latakia Governorate, the Russian and Syrian air forces have conducted over 70 airstrikes in the past 24 hours, with the majority of these strikes taking place in southern Idlib and northeastern Latakia.
In particular, Russian and Syrian military choppers have been conducting hourly attacks on the Turkestan Islamic Party’s (TIP) positions around the key town of Kabani; these strikes have caused a number of explosions in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
Meanwhile, in the Idlib Governorate, the Russian and Syrian military jets have heavily targeted areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham. These strikes have been concentrated on the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, Kafr Nabl, Kafr Sijnah, and Rakaya surroundings.
Some of these Russian and Syrian military strikes have also been recorded in the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain region, where a large number of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) personnel are currently awaiting orders to launch a new offensive against the jihadist rebels in the area.
The recent increase in airstrikes by both the Syrian and Russian air forces comes at a time when the Syrian Army’s ground troops prepare to advance deeper into northeastern Latakia and southeastern Idlib.
