BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have unleashed a massive attack across the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, as their aircraft heavily target areas under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed
According to a report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Russian and Syrian air forces have conducted over 60 airstrikes over Idlib, with the vast majority of these strikes targeting Idlib city and the Ma’art Al-Nu’man District.
The Russian and Syrian air forces have also carried out airstrikes in the Al-Ghaab Plain region that is located inside both southwestern Idlib and northwestern Hama.
These strikes by the Russian and Syrian air forces come just days after the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the start of a new ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate.
Since the ceasefire was established, the warring parties in the Idlib Governorate have traded daily attacks with little pause.
