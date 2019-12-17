BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have launched a massive aerial attack over the northwestern region of Syria these past 48 hours, targeting several areas across the Idlib, Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia governorates.

According to a report from the Hama Governorate, the Russian and Syrian air forces have launched more than 100 airstrikes over northwestern Syria in the past 48 hours, which exceeds the total number of strikes conducted in the month of December alone.

The reason for the increased airstrikes over northwestern Syria this week is due to the recent buildup of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops along the southern axis of the Idlib Governorate.

A local source told Al-Masdar News on Monday that the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps, 7th Division, and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) were redeployed to this front in order to take part in the upcoming offensive.

Despite the increased airstrikes, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham still attempted to carry out ground attacks against the Syrian Army, especially near the key town of Sinjar in southeastern Idlib.

The Syrian Army was able to repel this jihadist attack, with SANA claiming that at least three militant tanks being destroyed by the military last night.

