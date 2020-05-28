BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – For the first time in two months, the Syrian and Russian air forces launched airstrikes over the eastern region of the Homs Governorate.

According to reports, the Russian and Syrian air forces targeted the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in the Badiya Al-Sham region, which is primarily desert terrain along the administrative border of Deir Ezzor and Homs.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies from the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Palestinian-led Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) launched a heavy attack on the Islamic State’s positions between the towns of Al-Sukhnah and Al-Shoulah.

The Syrian Arab Army and their allies have been forced to increase their presence in eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor, following the Islamic State’s attacks in several areas inside these governorates.

ISIS has resurfaced in several areas inside Iraq and Syria, as they continue to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis that is affecting much of the world.

Advertisements