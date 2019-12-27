BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have not carried many airstrikes over the last 24 hours in northwestern Syria, a field source in the Hama Governorate told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the poor weather conditions in northwestern Syria have resulted in the grounding of the Russian and Syrian air forces.

The source said artillery strikes are still being carried out along the Idlib front-lines; however, the airstrikes have been suspended for now.

Previously, a military source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army’s operations in southeastern Idlib were most likely going to be halted late this week because of the poor weather conditions.

As of now, the Syrian Army has not attempted to advance their positions in southeastern Idlib; instead, they have focused on strengthening their front-lines in preparation for a large-scale militant counter-offensive.

Advertisements