BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian and Syrian air forces have not carried many airstrikes over the last 24 hours in northwestern Syria, a field source in the Hama Governorate told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the poor weather conditions in northwestern Syria have resulted in the grounding of the Russian and Syrian air forces.
The source said artillery strikes are still being carried out along the Idlib front-lines; however, the airstrikes have been suspended for now.
Previously, a military source told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army’s operations in southeastern Idlib were most likely going to be halted late this week because of the poor weather conditions.
As of now, the Syrian Army has not attempted to advance their positions in southeastern Idlib; instead, they have focused on strengthening their front-lines in preparation for a large-scale militant counter-offensive.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.