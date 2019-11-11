BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – A Russian military submarine was spotted inside Israel’s territorial waters approximately three months ago, the Ynet news site reported on Monday.

“The submarine was located by the IDF naval forces some eight nautical miles (15 kilometers), while Israeli territorial waters stretch to 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) off the shore,” the publication reported.

According to Ynet, once the submarine was identified as Russian, the Israeli Navy contacted their Russian counterparts, activating the Naval Coordination Mechanism between the two countries through the Planning Directorate (a directorate in the IDF General Staff).

They would add that the submarine would later leave their territorial waters after the Israeli Navy reached out to their Russian counterparts.

“From time to time the IDF naval forces discover targets within our territorial borders, which may be perceived as being vessels belonging to foreign military,” the Israeli military told Ynet. “We do not intend to comment on the details of the article.”

While the Russian and Israeli forces maintain communication, the two militaries have occasionally been at odds in Syria, especially when the IDF attacks the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

