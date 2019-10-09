The submarine Kolpino performed a live-fire exercise in the Black Sea, launching Kalibr cruise missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
“The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s submarine Kolpino fired Kalibr missiles against a coastal and a naval target at combat training ranges in the Black Sea. The sub launched the missiles from its submerged position,” the press office said.
The missiles successfully hit the targets “located on the coast in the area of the Opuk practice range and at one of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval training ranges,” the Defense Ministry said.
Source: TASS
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.