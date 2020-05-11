BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The Su-57 stealth fighter jet was tested a few thousand times, including several times in Syria, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said, as reported by the Interfax News Agency.

According to Borisov, the Russian Armed Forces tested the Su-57 jet over 3,500 times, with dozens of those tests taking place inside of Syria.

Borisov said during the Su-57’s tests that the aircraft was subjected to different types of tests in order to prove that the warplane was capable of handling different circumstances.

“The asset has already over 3,500 flights. Su-57 confirmed almost all the requirements of the tactical and technical specifications in full. The aircraft will be able to use a large number of new weapons,” Borisov said in an interview with Interfax, as quoted by Bulgarian Military News.

The Russian Ministry of Defense previously confirmed that the Su-57 was used inside of Syria, especially during its strikes against terrorist groups like the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

Advertisements