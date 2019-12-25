BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said this week that the Russian Air Force used their Su-57 stealth fighter to attack terrorists inside Syria.
According to Shoigu, Su-57 carried out the attacks against the terrorists, displaying phenomenal capabilities in the process.
“The crew of the fifth-generation Russian aircraft Su-57, while in Syria, tested the latest models of missile and bomb weapons. This was stated by the head of the military department of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, who was speaking at the final meeting of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.
Initially, a source told the Russian aviation publication Avia.pro, that the Su-57 was used to bomb the terrorist forces inside Syria; it was later confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
While the Su-57 has been rarely used in the Syrian conflict, it has proven incredibly effective when carrying out sorties inside the country.
The Russian Air Force has used the Syrian conflict to test out different aircraft, including the Su-57. These tests have allowed the Russian Air Force to make necessary improvements and increase the capabilities of their aircraft.
