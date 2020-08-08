BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian National Defense Monitoring Center announced on Friday, that three Russian Su-35 fighters intercepted a U.S. strategic bomber over the waters of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk in the western Pacific.

The statement read: “Three Sukhoi (35S) fighters of the Air Defense Forces of the Eastern Military Region took off alternately, in order to intercept the aircraft.”

The statement said that Russian combat aircraft “have identified the aircraft as an American-made B-1B bomber belonging to the U.S. Air Force.”

It noted that the Russian aircraft sorties were carried out in strict accordance with international rules.

Following the withdrawal of the American plane from the border, the Russian fighters returned to their bases safely, after carrying out the mission entrusted to them accurately and professionally.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Russian National Defense Monitoring Center reported on Friday that a Russian Su-27 fighter had intercepted two American reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea.

The center said in a statement: “Today, the Russian control devices detected two air targets approaching the borders of the Russian Federation, and a Su-27 fighter had to be launched from the southern military region to intercept them.”

The statement indicated that the Russian fighter crew approached from a safe distance the two targets to identify them, and it turned out to be an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Air Force, and an R8A-Poseidon patrol aircraft of the U.S. Navy.